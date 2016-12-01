Dr. Magdalena Sikora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdalena Sikora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Magdalena Sikora, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of Wroclaw and is affiliated with Carnegie Tri-county Municipal Hospital, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Duncan Regional Hospital, Jackson County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.
Dr. Sikora works at
Locations
1
Magdalena B. Sikora, MD4411 W Gore Blvd Ste B3, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 699-5400Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
2
Magdalena B. Sikora, MD4417 W Gore Blvd Ste 1, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 699-5400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Carnegie Tri-county Municipal Hospital
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Jackson County Memorial Hospital
- Southwestern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Oklahoma
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sikora?
I got information in California, contacted the staff in her front office and they scheduled my brother in ASAP.. Drive up to Lawton, went in on the schedule time, and I was very impressed with Dr's. Sikora professionalism..She listened to why my brother came in and what the reason for visit .. He was very comfortable with her and that put an ease on the chose I made for him.. She called back with results and explained what needs to be done on my brothers health.. Overall it was worth the trip.
About Dr. Magdalena Sikora, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English, German, Polish and Russian
- 1598896110
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Medical University Of Wroclaw
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sikora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sikora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sikora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sikora works at
Dr. Sikora has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Anemia and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sikora speaks German, Polish and Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.