Overview

Dr. Magdalena Sikora, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of Wroclaw and is affiliated with Carnegie Tri-county Municipal Hospital, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Duncan Regional Hospital, Jackson County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.



Dr. Sikora works at Magdalena B. Sikora, MD in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Anemia and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.