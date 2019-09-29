Dr. Magdalena Shuler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdalena Shuler, MD
Overview
Dr. Magdalena Shuler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Locations
Sunil Gupta MD LLC2101 Northside Dr Unit 102, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 747-3999
Sunil Gupta MD LLC2000 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 476-6759
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Seems knowledgeable. My eye issues have improved since she’s been treating them
About Dr. Magdalena Shuler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851368559
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- GA Bapt Med Ctr
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shuler has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion.
Dr. Shuler speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
