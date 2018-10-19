See All Rheumatologists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Magdalena Perez Rivera, MD

Rheumatology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Magdalena Perez Rivera, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. 

Dr. Perez Rivera works at CAC Florida Medical Center in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Conviva Care Center East Hialeah
    522 W 25th St, Hialeah, FL 33013

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)

Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bone Density Scan
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslipidemia
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Hyperlipidemia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Muscle Spasm
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dermatitis
Dermatomyositis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Goodpasture's Disease
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hernia
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Joint Drainage
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Loss of Taste
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigger Finger
Urinary Incontinence
Vasculitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Wheezing
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 19, 2018
    Wonderful doctor, listens, cares about the patient's well-being, knows her stuff and enjoys it.
    Hermys Martinez in MIAMI, FL — Oct 19, 2018
    About Dr. Magdalena Perez Rivera, MD

    Rheumatology
    English
    1770746844
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Magdalena Perez Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perez Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perez Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perez Rivera works at CAC Florida Medical Center in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Perez Rivera’s profile.

    Dr. Perez Rivera has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez Rivera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
