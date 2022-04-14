Dr. Magdalena Mertz, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdalena Mertz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Charles, MO.
Streets of St Charles Dental1520 S 5th St Ste 103, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (636) 443-6634Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I’ve had a few crowns done but this was by far the best experience period. I will definitely recommend her to my friends.
Dr. Mertz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mertz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mertz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mertz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.