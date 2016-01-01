Dr. Magdalena Kowalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdalena Kowalski, MD
Overview
Dr. Magdalena Kowalski, MD is a dermatologist in Ringgold, GA. Dr. Kowalski completed a residency at ETSU- Memorial Family Practice. She currently practices at Skin Cancer/Dermatology Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology Center4700 Battlefield Pkwy Ste 340, Ringgold, GA 30736 Directions (706) 406-3900
Waterside2358 Lifestyle Way Ste 212, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 521-1100
Skin Cancer/Dermatology Center2253 Chambliss Ave NW Ste 300, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 472-3332
Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology Center2177 Northpoint Blvd Ste 111, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 875-4752
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Magdalena Kowalski, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- ETSU- Memorial Family Practice
- Etsu-Memorial Family Practice
- Hendrix College
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalski has seen patients for Intertrigo, Ringworm and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.