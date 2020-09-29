Dr. Magdalena Kerschner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerschner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdalena Kerschner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Magdalena Kerschner, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Maysville, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Kentucky
Dr. Kerschner works at
Locations
Advance Pain & Spine Institute LLC906 Us Highway 68, Maysville, KY 41056 Directions (606) 564-9320
Advance Pain & Spine Institute LLC9380 Montgomery Rd Ste 206, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (859) 233-4511
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Meadowview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
excellent so far
About Dr. Magdalena Kerschner, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Polish
- 1962621656
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerschner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerschner accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kerschner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kerschner works at
Dr. Kerschner speaks Polish.
230 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerschner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerschner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerschner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.