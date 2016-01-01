Dr. Magdalena Carolan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdalena Carolan, DDS
Overview
Dr. Magdalena Carolan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waukesha, WI.
Dr. Carolan works at
Locations
-
1
Deerwood Orthodontics Stone RidgeN14W23833 Stone Ridge Dr Ste 100, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 254-7798Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Deerwood Orthodontics Franklin10058 W Loomis Rd, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 377-5842
-
3
Deerwood Orthodontics Janesville1407 N Wright Rd, Janesville, WI 53546 Directions (608) 292-9036Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Magdalena Carolan, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1063729739
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carolan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carolan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carolan works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.