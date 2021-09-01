Overview

Dr. Magdalena Cadet, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Cadet works at MANHATTAN PHYSICIANS GROUP in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.