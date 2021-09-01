Dr. Magdalena Cadet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cadet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdalena Cadet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Magdalena Cadet, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Lenox Hill Hospital215 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (415) 680-4311
Bone & Joint Health and Osteoporosis Center860 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 724-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cadet was wonderful with me. She has helped me with my diagnosis and guided me with treatment. It was a good experience. She is wonderful.
About Dr. Magdalena Cadet, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NYU-Hospital for Joint Diseases
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cadet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cadet accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cadet has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cadet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cadet speaks Spanish.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Cadet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cadet.
