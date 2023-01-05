Overview

Dr. Magdalena Budziakowska, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Budziakowska works at Eversmeyer & Perdue MDs in Metairie, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.