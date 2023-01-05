See All Rheumatologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Magdalena Budziakowska, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (51)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Magdalena Budziakowska, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Budziakowska works at Eversmeyer & Perdue MDs in Metairie, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph J. Biundo Jr MD Apmc
    4315 Houma Blvd Ste 303, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 889-5242
  2. 2
    9001 Summa Ave Fl 2, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5481

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoporosis
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 05, 2023
    My visits were amazing. My health was a mess when she first saw me. She helped me to get better and better with my health. I am totally satisfied with Dr. B. She is loving and caring to me and my daughter with our health . I would recommend her to all. When you find her remember you have found a Medical Angel.Gwe
    Gwendolyn Hampton — Jan 05, 2023
    About Dr. Magdalena Budziakowska, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Polish
    • 1609166313
    Education & Certifications

    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    • University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    • Loyola University Chicago
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Magdalena Budziakowska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Budziakowska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Budziakowska has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Budziakowska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Budziakowska has seen patients for Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Budziakowska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Budziakowska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budziakowska.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Budziakowska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Budziakowska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

