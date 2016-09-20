See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Magda Eraiba, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Magda Eraiba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Eraiba works at Eraiba/Eraiba Internal Medcn in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    magda eraiba internal medicine
    510 Hamburg Tpke Ste 208, Wayne, NJ 07470
(973) 831-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Neck Pain
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gallstones
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Microdermabrasion
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Scurvy
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ulcerative Colitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Ventral Hernia
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 20, 2016
    nice office, caring doctor
    mark in Franklin lakes, NJ — Sep 20, 2016
    About Dr. Magda Eraiba, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1841327384
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Seton Hall University St Michaels Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Univeristy Of Alexandria Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Magda Eraiba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eraiba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eraiba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eraiba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eraiba works at Eraiba/Eraiba Internal Medcn in Wayne, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Eraiba’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Eraiba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eraiba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eraiba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eraiba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

