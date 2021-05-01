Dr. Magaly Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magaly Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Magaly Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with UMDNJ
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Primary Care Physician of South Florida11140 SW 88th St Ste 100, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 279-1872
Jackson South Community Hospital9333 SW 152nd St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 279-1872Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 7:00pm
Adventhealth Lab7171 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (727) 943-3640
Cedars Medical Center1400 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 325-5511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and caring physician
About Dr. Magaly Rodriguez, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1700989795
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
