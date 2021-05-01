Overview

Dr. Magaly Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with UMDNJ



Dr. Rodriguez works at Dr. Magaly A Rodriguez, MD in Miami, FL with other offices in Palmetto Bay, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Venous Insufficiency and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.