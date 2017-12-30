Dr. Villafradez-Diaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magaly Villafradez-Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Magaly Villafradez-Diaz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from El Bosque University and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Villafradez-Diaz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Omni Healthcare - Obgyn1344 S Apollo Blvd Ste 300, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-2225
-
2
Wiregrass Rheumatology PC102 Doctors Dr Ste 1, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-4788
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villafradez-Diaz?
Because of chronic health issues I have to go to several doctors, & I usually don't go online to leave reviews but after several months with Dr. Diaz I am just amazed with her care & treatment for me as a patient!!! She is kind,very knowledgeable, she asks in depth questions & is truly concerned about my painful conditions, & then her treatment plan has HELPED my knee pain SO much!!! Her nurse & office staff are very pleasant & patient with all my questions! I highly recommend Dr. DIAZ ~~?
About Dr. Magaly Villafradez-Diaz, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1053575050
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Long Island Coll Hosp & Med Ctr
- El Bosque University
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villafradez-Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villafradez-Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villafradez-Diaz works at
Dr. Villafradez-Diaz has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Sjögren's Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villafradez-Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Villafradez-Diaz speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Villafradez-Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villafradez-Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villafradez-Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villafradez-Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.