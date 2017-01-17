See All Dermatologists in Moorestown, NJ
Dr. Magaly Del Monaco, DO

Dermatology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Magaly Del Monaco, DO is a Dermatologist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Del Monaco works at Academy Dermatology in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Academy Dermatology and Cosmetic Center PA
    110 Marter Ave Ste 306, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Acne

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Magaly Del Monaco, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861567067
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 1995 Research Fellowship In Dermatology
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson Univ Hosp
    Internship
    • Thomas Jeff U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • City College of New York
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Magaly Del Monaco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Monaco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Monaco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Monaco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Monaco works at Academy Dermatology in Moorestown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Del Monaco’s profile.

    Dr. Del Monaco has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Monaco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Monaco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Monaco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Monaco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Monaco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

