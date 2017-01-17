Dr. Magaly Del Monaco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Monaco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magaly Del Monaco, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Magaly Del Monaco, DO is a Dermatologist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Del Monaco works at
Locations
-
1
Academy Dermatology and Cosmetic Center PA110 Marter Ave Ste 306, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Del Monaco?
Very good Doctor, she will put forth her best efforts to provide for the best treatment. I have referred my daughter, wife, and parents to her for treatment.
About Dr. Magaly Del Monaco, DO
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1861567067
Education & Certifications
- 1995 Research Fellowship In Dermatology
- Thomas Jefferson Univ Hosp
- Thomas Jeff U Hosp
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- City College of New York
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Monaco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Monaco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Monaco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Monaco works at
Dr. Del Monaco has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Monaco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Del Monaco speaks Italian and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Monaco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Monaco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Monaco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Monaco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.