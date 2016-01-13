Overview

Dr. Magaly Alonso, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Alonso works at Leonardo Alonso MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.