Overview

Dr. Magalie Pierre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University-St. Lucia and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Pierre works at Obstetrics and Gynecology Services of Augusta in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.