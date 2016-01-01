Dr. Magalie Nelson-Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson-Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magalie Nelson-Charles, MD
Overview
Dr. Magalie Nelson-Charles, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
Dr. Nelson-Charles works at
Locations
-
1
Albany Ent.605 Pointe North Blvd, Albany, GA 31721 Directions (229) 435-7161
-
2
ENT Institute1050 Eagles Landing Pkwy Ste 202, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 740-1860
-
3
ENT Institute Stockbridge2365 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (678) 206-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
- Phoebe Sumter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson-Charles?
About Dr. Magalie Nelson-Charles, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1083720411
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson-Charles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson-Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson-Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson-Charles works at
Dr. Nelson-Charles has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Outer Ear Infection and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson-Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nelson-Charles speaks French and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson-Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson-Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson-Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson-Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.