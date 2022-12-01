Dr. Magali Van Den Bergh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Den Bergh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magali Van Den Bergh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Magali Van Den Bergh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of South Florida College of Medicine
Dr. Van Den Bergh works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers Cancer Center8260 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 437-5755
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cay West1708 Cape Coral Pkwy W Ste 10, Cape Coral, FL 33914 Directions (239) 541-4633
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cape Coral1030 COMMERCE CREEK BLVD, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 997-3081
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Van Den Bergh by my former Oncologist. I can express adequately enough as to how pleased and thankful to have been able to have her as my Oncologist. Also very pleased with her P.A., Kevin. He's amazing, knowledgable, answers all questions, explains everything prior to my seeing Dr. Van Den Bergh. What an AWESOME team. So blessed and thankful.
About Dr. Magali Van Den Bergh, MD
- Oncology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Den Bergh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Den Bergh accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Den Bergh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Den Bergh has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Den Bergh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Van Den Bergh speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Den Bergh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Den Bergh.
