Dr. Maeve O Connor, MD
Overview
Dr. Maeve O Connor, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Allergy, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Allergy Asthma & Immunology Relief1523 Elizabeth Ave Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 369-3701Monday7:30am - 5:45pmTuesday7:30am - 5:45pmWednesday7:30am - 5:45pmThursday7:30am - 5:45pmFriday7:30am - 5:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Allergy Asthma & Immunology Relief8810 Blakeney Professional Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (980) 369-3695Monday7:30am - 5:45pmTuesday7:30am - 5:45pmWednesday7:30am - 5:45pmThursday7:30am - 5:45pmFriday7:30am - 5:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
O'Connor is thorough, caring and positive.
About Dr. Maeve O Connor, MD
- Allergy
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114956752
Education & Certifications
- National Jewish Med and Res Center
- University Of Texas
- University Of Texas|University Of Tx Houston
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
