Dr. Maeran Landers, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (49)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maeran Landers, MD is a Dermatologist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.

Dr. Landers works at Advanced Dermatology of Oregon PC in Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision of Skin Cancer and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology of Oregon PC
    19255 SW 65th Ave Ste 260, Tualatin, OR 97062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 692-1212
  2. 2
    Pacific Spine Specialists, LLC
    19260 SW 65th Ave Ste 270, Tualatin, OR 97062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 692-9525
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Excision of Skin Cancer
Rash
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Excision of Skin Cancer
Rash

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 28, 2022
    Dr Landers is thorough and friendly and professional. She has performed several surgeries on me to remove pre-cancerous moles (all performed in her office). I remember one office visit which included 17 stitches and 23 stitches; in two different locations; on my back and one on my neck. It was painless for me but she was really perspiring from working so hard to get the stitches nice and tight.
    Jeffrey Simon — Nov 28, 2022
    About Dr. Maeran Landers, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609972215
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Landers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landers works at Advanced Dermatology of Oregon PC in Tualatin, OR. View the full address on Dr. Landers’s profile.

    Dr. Landers has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision of Skin Cancer and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Landers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

