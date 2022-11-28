Dr. Landers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maeran Landers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maeran Landers, MD is a Dermatologist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Landers works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology of Oregon PC19255 SW 65th Ave Ste 260, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 692-1212
Pacific Spine Specialists, LLC19260 SW 65th Ave Ste 270, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 692-9525Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Landers is thorough and friendly and professional. She has performed several surgeries on me to remove pre-cancerous moles (all performed in her office). I remember one office visit which included 17 stitches and 23 stitches; in two different locations; on my back and one on my neck. It was painless for me but she was really perspiring from working so hard to get the stitches nice and tight.
About Dr. Maeran Landers, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1609972215
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
