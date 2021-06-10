Dr. Mae Zakhour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakhour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mae Zakhour, MD
Overview
Dr. Mae Zakhour, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Zakhour works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westwood OBGYN200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 220, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3452
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zakhour?
Dr. Zakhour has been my oncologist for almost two years now. She is an excellent listener and explains everything in great detail so that you truly understand all of your options. She really cares about her patients, her whole team from the schedulers to the nurses are just incredible people. Those who do have to cross her path are in difficult places but she makes you feel at ease.
About Dr. Mae Zakhour, MD
- Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1427342294
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zakhour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zakhour using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zakhour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zakhour works at
Dr. Zakhour has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zakhour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakhour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakhour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zakhour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zakhour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.