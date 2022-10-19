Dr. Mae Sheikh-Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh-Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mae Sheikh-Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mae Sheikh-Ali, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
Northeast Florida Endocrine and Diabetes Associates3550 University Blvd S Ste 301, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (484) 337-8068
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sheikh-Ali has taken care of me for many years. Not only does she monitor my thyroid's ups and downs, she spends time listening to my concerns regarding the rest of my body! She thoroughly explains the analysis of my bloodwork results. I love that she treats me as "a whole person". I am so very grateful for her expertise, and compassion.
About Dr. Mae Sheikh-Ali, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1164405122
Education & Certifications
- University Of Damascus
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh-Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh-Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh-Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh-Ali has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh-Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheikh-Ali speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh-Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh-Ali.
