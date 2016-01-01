Dr. Mae Peterseim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterseim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mae Peterseim, MD
Overview
Dr. Mae Peterseim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mae Peterseim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1639181183
Education & Certifications
- Duke Eye Ctr
- Nc Hosp
- Duke University Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
