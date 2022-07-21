Dr. Madina Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madina Ray, MD
Dr. Madina Ray, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Brooklyn902 Quentin Rd Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (917) 736-9740
Robert S. Lesser MD PC4015 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 252-5151
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Love LOVE LOVE Dr. Ray. She's the best. Super talented, intelligent and caring. Absolutely knowledgable about her specialty and internal medicine overall. You can really tell she stays curious which is not a trait every doctor shares. Great to talk to and speak about differential diagnosis or what else could be going on in your health thats affecting you. She stands out by taking her time with you and trying to understand as much of the big picture as possible. When she could tell I was struggling to understand something in my scan, she reworded it in a way I could understand and she met me where I was emotionally. I don't need to see her anymore but if I had to, I would happily wait to see her. I recommended her to my sister and my sister also loved her. NYU and the south brooklyn community is lucky to have Dr Ray. I wish we could clone Dr Ray, there needs to be more docs like her.
- Rheumatology
- English
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
