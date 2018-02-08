Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madiha Mirza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madiha Mirza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Madiha A Mirza MD PC18 Limestone Dr Ste 10, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 633-0057
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I am very grateful for Dr. Mirza. I have been treating with her for 6 years. She is very attentive to my needs.
About Dr. Madiha Mirza, MD
- 1295854362
Education & Certifications
- RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
