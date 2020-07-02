See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Madiha Ghayas, MD

Pediatric Psychiatry
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Madiha Ghayas, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi.

Dr. Ghayas works at Fulshear Medical Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fulshear Family Health Consultants
    19255 Park Row Ste 105, Houston, TX 77084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 200-7388

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 02, 2020
    Dr. Ghayas has been my psychiatrist for a few years now. I was going through a very stressful work transition that led me to have pretty bad anxiety and some depression. Dr. Ghayas listened to me, was willing to hear my suggestions, and put me on the right medication to have me start feeling myself again. She is great at what she does, she cares about her patients and I plan to continue to work with her. Sometimes I have seen her PA's who were also good. I have nothing but nice things to say about her.
    — Jul 02, 2020
    About Dr. Madiha Ghayas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1609199926
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
    Medical Education

