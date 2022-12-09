Dr. Madhusudhan Yakkanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yakkanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Madhusudhan Yakkanti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC3605 Northgate Ct Ste 207, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (502) 897-1794
Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC4130 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-1794
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr....knowledable....caring and....did my hip surgery and went great
About Dr. Madhusudhan Yakkanti, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
- 1740337930
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Affiliated Hospitals
- Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Yakkanti works at
