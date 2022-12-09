See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Albany, IN
Dr. Madhusudhan Yakkanti, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (114)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Madhusudhan Yakkanti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Yakkanti works at Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC in New Albany, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC
    3605 Northgate Ct Ste 207, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 897-1794
  2. 2
    Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC
    4130 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 897-1794

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Love Dr....knowledable....caring and....did my hip surgery and went great
    — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Madhusudhan Yakkanti, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1740337930
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Louisville Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madhusudhan Yakkanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yakkanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yakkanti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yakkanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yakkanti has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yakkanti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    114 patients have reviewed Dr. Yakkanti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yakkanti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yakkanti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yakkanti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

