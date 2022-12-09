Overview

Dr. Madhusudhan Yakkanti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Yakkanti works at Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC in New Albany, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.