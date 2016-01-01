Overview

Dr. Madhusudana Kalakota, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.



Dr. Kalakota works at M Kalakota MD PA in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.