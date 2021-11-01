Dr. Madhurika Samakur, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samakur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhurika Samakur, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madhurika Samakur, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Parris & Associates989 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-1616
Sei Bello LLC4850 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 501, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 Directions (770) 962-1616
Northwestern Memorial Hospital251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-5924
Parris and Associates5271 Lawrenceville Hwy NW Ste A, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (770) 962-1616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Samakur is the most wonderful and amazing doctor! She works at Parris and Associates in Lawrenceville, Lilburn and Suwanee Georgia. All of the staff and professionals have a practice of helping me feel better. They all make me feel important and I start to feel better as soon as I walk in the door. I always receive excellent care and service. It never fails that I hear someone comment about how much better they feel as they leave. I wish I could leave a ten star rating, because I feel GREAT!!
About Dr. Madhurika Samakur, DO
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1306042791
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samakur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samakur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samakur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samakur has seen patients for Limb Pain, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samakur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Samakur. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samakur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samakur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samakur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.