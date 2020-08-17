Overview

Dr. Madhuri Reddy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.