Dr. Madhuri Kurup, MD
Dr. Madhuri Kurup, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Columbus Obstetricians150 Taylor Station Rd Ste 300, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 755-2203
- Mount Carmel East
Dr. Kurup is wonderful. She is not theoretical and short and to the point. However has never let me worry about any minor issue with pregnancy until it would become an actual problem. She answers my questions and her level of experience makes me completely comfortable with her medical decisions. She has delivered 2 of my children!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kurup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurup has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurup.
