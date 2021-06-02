Dr. Madhuri Koganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhuri Koganti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madhuri Koganti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Koganti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates of Metroplex2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 220, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 865-6280
-
2
Robert V Demartini MD1600 W College St, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 865-6280
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koganti?
Very kind and patient. Explained to my Mother in a way that showed compasion while conveying the need for the treatment.
About Dr. Madhuri Koganti, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1467557124
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koganti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koganti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koganti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koganti works at
Dr. Koganti has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koganti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koganti speaks Hindi.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Koganti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koganti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koganti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koganti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.