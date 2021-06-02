See All Neurologists in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Madhuri Koganti, MD

Neurology
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Madhuri Koganti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.

Dr. Koganti works at Neurology Associates of Metroplex in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Associates of Metroplex
    2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 220, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 865-6280
  2. 2
    Robert V Demartini MD
    1600 W College St, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 865-6280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Ataxia
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Meningitis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Neck Pain
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Diseases
Nerve Pain
Neuromuscular Diseases
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinched Nerve in Back
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 02, 2021
    Very kind and patient. Explained to my Mother in a way that showed compasion while conveying the need for the treatment.
    — Jun 02, 2021
    About Dr. Madhuri Koganti, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467557124
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute
    Medical Education

