Overview

Dr. Madhuri Kamatham, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Kamatham works at Texas Health Care, PLLC in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Respiratory Management and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.