Super Profile

Dr. Madhuri Kamatham, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Madhuri Kamatham, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.

Dr. Kamatham works at Texas Health Care, PLLC in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Respiratory Management and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott and White
    1650 W College St, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-1588
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Failure
Pneumonia
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Failure

Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Madhuri Kamatham, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972665289
    Education & Certifications

    • DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madhuri Kamatham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamatham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kamatham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamatham works at Texas Health Care, PLLC in Grapevine, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kamatham’s profile.

    Dr. Kamatham has seen patients for Pneumonia, Respiratory Management and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamatham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kamatham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamatham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamatham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamatham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

