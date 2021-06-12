Overview

Dr. Madhuri Devdhar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Devdhar works at Endocrine Associates of Mid-Cities in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.