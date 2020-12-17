Dr. Madhura Tamhankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamhankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhura Tamhankar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Madhura Tamhankar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Philadelphia Office51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr Tamhanker was very thorough and caring. Her team consisted of a neurologist, scribe and herself. The eye exam was very though looking at it from a neurology standpoint as well. I would go back to her any day, but the location was in the city, so that was a downside.
About Dr. Madhura Tamhankar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1376609362
Education & Certifications
- Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Ophthalmology
