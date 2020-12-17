Overview

Dr. Madhura Tamhankar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Tamhankar works at Drexel Gastroenterology Assocs in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Optic Neuritis, Visual Field Defects and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.