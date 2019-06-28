Overview

Dr. Madhumati Kalavar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Bellary and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Kalavar works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.