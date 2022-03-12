Overview

Dr. Madhukar Kollengode, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Kollengode works at Kaiser Permanente - Franklin Medical Offices in Denver, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO and Highlands Ranch, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.