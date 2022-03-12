Dr. Madhukar Kollengode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kollengode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhukar Kollengode, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madhukar Kollengode, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Kollengode works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Franklin Medical Offices2045 Franklin St, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 861-2121
-
2
Limited To Official Government Duties On12631 E 17th Ave Rm 7104, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-2105
-
3
The University of Colorado Hospital12605 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-0000
-
4
CU Medicine Cardiology1500 Park Central Dr Ste 401, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 516-3060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kollengode?
Dr. Kollengode was terrific. I felt that he was interested in my concerns, listened, and worked with me to problem solve.
About Dr. Madhukar Kollengode, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1669606711
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kollengode has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kollengode accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kollengode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kollengode works at
Dr. Kollengode has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kollengode on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kollengode. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kollengode.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kollengode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kollengode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.