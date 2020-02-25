Dr. Madhukar Kaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhukar Kaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Madhukar Kaw, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Kashmir Sch Med, India and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Kaw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Care Consultants PA12121 Richmond Ave Ste 424, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (832) 379-8603
-
2
Gastrointestinal Care Consultants PA1400 Creek Way Dr Ste 201B, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 379-8603
-
3
Sugar Land Surgery Center15300 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 274-6670
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaw?
Dr. Kaw very thorough & caring.
About Dr. Madhukar Kaw, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1164634747
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Sisters Hosp-SUNY Buffalo
- U Kashmir Sch Med, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaw works at
Dr. Kaw has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaw speaks Hindi.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.