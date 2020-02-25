Overview

Dr. Madhukar Kaw, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Kashmir Sch Med, India and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Kaw works at Gastrointestinal Care Consltnts in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.