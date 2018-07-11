Overview

Dr. Madhukar Kaloji, MD is a Pulmonologist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Kaloji works at Bayside Internal Medicine in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Franklin, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.