Dr. Madhukar Chhatre, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Chhatre works at Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.