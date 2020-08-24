Dr. Madhukar Chhatre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhatre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhukar Chhatre, MD
Overview
Dr. Madhukar Chhatre, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Chhatre works at
Locations
Madhukar G Chhatre , MD , PC3151 NE Carnegie Dr Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 339-9626Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a breast augmentation done with Dr. Chhatre and his staff. They were all friendly and answered any questions I had. Dr. Chhatre listens to your wants and desires while at the same time being realistic and not letting you push it too far. I love my results! I highly recommend!
About Dr. Madhukar Chhatre, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Karnatak Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chhatre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chhatre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chhatre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chhatre speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhatre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhatre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhatre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhatre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.