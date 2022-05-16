Overview

Dr. Madhu Soni, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Soni works at University Neurologists in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.