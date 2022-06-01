See All Nephrologists in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Madhu Reddy, MD

Nephrology
3
Dr. Madhu Reddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. 

Dr. Reddy works at Metro Nephrology in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Family Medicine and Urgent Care PC
    11780 Northfall Ln Ste 304, Alpharetta, GA 30009 (770) 663-8766
  2. 2
    Diabetes and Endocrinology Centers
    107 Colony Park Dr Ste 400, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 663-8766
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    North Fall Medical Center
    11810 Northfall Ln Ste 1202, Alpharetta, GA 30009 (770) 663-8766

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Acute Kidney Failure
Acidosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Acute Kidney Failure
Acidosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Acute Kidney Failure
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Alkalosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Stones
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Osteodystrophy
Renal Scan
Vitamin D Deficiency
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
Dehydration
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
Hemodialysis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Kidney Hypertrophy
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Peritoneal Dialysis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Small Kidney
Ultrasound, Kidney
Ureteral Stones
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 01, 2022
    Very knowledgeable. Takes time me to examine all of my kidney issues and his concerns.
    RLH — Jun 01, 2022
    About Dr. Madhu Reddy, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1275736993
    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

