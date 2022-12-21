Overview

Dr. Madhu Prasad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Prasad works at Far North Surgery in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.