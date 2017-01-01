See All Psychiatrists in Southfield, MI
Dr. Madhu Mendiratta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Mendiratta works at Tri-county Imaging Center Inc. in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-county Imaging Center Inc.
    26699 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 945-9370

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 01, 2017
    Very, very knowledgeable and helpful this woman helped me at a time when u could find no one else! She is an an angel on earth!
    kurtis damon in Santa Clara, CA — Jan 01, 2017
    About Dr. Madhu Mendiratta, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467447441
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mendiratta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendiratta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendiratta works at Tri-county Imaging Center Inc. in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Mendiratta’s profile.

    Dr. Mendiratta has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendiratta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendiratta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendiratta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendiratta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendiratta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

