Dr. Mendiratta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madhu Mendiratta, MD
Overview
Dr. Madhu Mendiratta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mendiratta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tri-county Imaging Center Inc.26699 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 945-9370
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendiratta?
Very, very knowledgeable and helpful this woman helped me at a time when u could find no one else! She is an an angel on earth!
About Dr. Madhu Mendiratta, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1467447441
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendiratta accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendiratta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendiratta works at
Dr. Mendiratta has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendiratta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendiratta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendiratta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendiratta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendiratta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.