Overview

Dr. Madhu Mendiratta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Mendiratta works at Tri-county Imaging Center Inc. in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.