Overview

Dr. Madhu Mehta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at OhioHealth Rheumatology in Marion, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.