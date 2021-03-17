Dr. Madhu Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhu Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madhu Mehta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
OhioHealth Rheumatology1050 Delaware Ave Ste B3100, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-7820
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my rheumatologist for 6-7 yrs. She got my gout under control when no other could. She fought with my insurance company to get the meds they didnt want to give because of expence. Awesome lady. Very smart!!! She tells it the way it is.
About Dr. Madhu Mehta, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hurley Med Center
- Maulana Azad Med Coll
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Rheumatology
