Dr. Madhu Kris, MD
Dr. Madhu Kris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Madhu K. Kris M.d. Inc.750 W Olive Ave Ste 106, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (209) 384-3115
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Internal Medicine
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1427112366
- SUNY Brooklyn
- Suny
- Madras Med Coll
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kris speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kris.
