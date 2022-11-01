See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Merced, CA
Internal Medicine
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Madhu Kris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.

Dr. Kris works at Madhu K. Kris M.d. Inc. in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Madhu K. Kris M.d. Inc.
    750 W Olive Ave Ste 106, Merced, CA 95348 (209) 384-3115

  Mercy Medical Center Merced

Gastritis
Reflux Esophagitis
Hernia
Gastritis
Reflux Esophagitis
Hernia

Gastritis
Reflux Esophagitis
Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Colitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Pneumonia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Excellent service throughout out
    — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Madhu Kris, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English, Cantonese and Spanish
    1427112366
    Education & Certifications

    SUNY Brooklyn
    Suny
    Madras Med Coll
    Internal Medicine
