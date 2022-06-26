Dr. Madhu Gorla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhu Gorla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madhu Gorla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Gorla works at
Locations
-
1
Glenview Office2640 Patriot Blvd Ste 100, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 510-6000
-
2
Chicago Glaucoma Consultants800 Austin St, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (847) 510-6000Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
3
University Ophthalmology Associates1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5315Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorla?
Best treatment ever. I had an acute health emergency while out of state. Among other issues, there were hemorrhages behind each eyeball and a retina was partially torn. It felt like my eyeballs were about to explode. My vision was highly constricted and very sensitive to light. Dr. Gorla responded immediately when contacted by my wife for advice and assistance. Over the course of several days including a weekend, he was in direct contact with both my wife and the out of state hospital doctors to manage my case. Thanks to his immediate attention and diligence, we were all able to manage to a successful outcome. Now, after four months, my vision is back to 20/20, I'm fully active and even able to drive at night. Thank you, Dr. Gorla.
About Dr. Madhu Gorla, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912930322
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Boston Univ
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorla works at
Dr. Gorla has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gorla speaks Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.