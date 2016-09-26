Dr. Madhu Engineer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engineer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhu Engineer, MD
Dr. Madhu Engineer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from U Bombay.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 7820 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy Ste 108, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 341-2191
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have worked with Dr. Engineer for years. She is kind and patient. She is an insightful diagnostician,and she is extremely knowledgable and thoughtful when prescribing RX. I thoroughly trust her care and her judgement with my child.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- U Bombay
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Engineer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engineer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Engineer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engineer.
