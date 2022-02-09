See All Ophthalmologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Madhu Agarwal, MD

Neuro-Ophthalmology
5 (222)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Madhu Agarwal, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Agarwal works at Laser Eye Center in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office of Madhu Agarwal MD
    400 Newport Center Dr Ste 605, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 441-5058
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Visual Field Defects
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 222 ratings
    Patient Ratings (222)
    5 Star
    (215)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Spoke with staff making appointment. They were very clear about instructions and financial policies. Very professional. The doctor was very kind and explained things clearly. She said she was now "my mama bear" and would plan my treatment accordingly. Glad someone still cares about patients in 2022.
    Donna M — Feb 09, 2022
    About Dr. Madhu Agarwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuro-Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780609933
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Usc Doheny Eye Institute
    Internship
    • Ucla-Olive View
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madhu Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agarwal works at Laser Eye Center in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Agarwal’s profile.

    Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    222 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

