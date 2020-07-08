See All Cardiologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Madho Sharma, MB BS

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Madho Sharma, MB BS is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.

Dr. Sharma works at The Primecare Medical Group in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Primecare Medical Group (Dr. Madho Sharma, MD)
    974 Inman Ave, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 561-0183
    Monday
    3:30pm - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    3:30pm - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    3:30pm - 6:30pm
    Friday
    2:30pm - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 08, 2020
    The doctor is the best diagnostician I have ever known. He never refuses to see anyone
    Bob Mc — Jul 08, 2020
    About Dr. Madho Sharma, MB BS

    Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    57 years of experience
    English, German and Panjabi
    1134111883
    Education & Certifications

    Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein
    Brooklyn Jewish Hosp
    London Jewish Hosp
    GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab
    Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madho Sharma, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma works at The Primecare Medical Group in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sharma’s profile.

    Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

