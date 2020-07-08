Overview

Dr. Madho Sharma, MB BS is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Sharma works at The Primecare Medical Group in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.