Overview

Dr. Madhavi Thomas, MD is a Movement Disorder Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Andra Medical College in India and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX and Medical City Arlington.

Dr. Thomas works at Baylor Headache Center, Dallas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Baylor Headache and Movement Disorder Center
    9101 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75231
  2
    North Texas Movement Disorders Institute
    4931 Long Prairie Rd Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Dystonia
Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Dystonia

Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon

Oct 05, 2022
I went to see Dr. Thomas after being bounced around from various doctors & neurologists and she was able to isolate and treat my dystonia in 1` visit. She explained everything perfectly, answered all my questions, and was just wonderful to deal with. She treated me as though I were her only patient
Linda Barnett — Oct 05, 2022
About Dr. Madhavi Thomas, MD

  Neurological Movement Disorders
  English, Hindi and Telugu
  Female
  1558337238
Education & Certifications

  Baylor College Of Med
  Baylor College Of Med
  Andra Medical College in India
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
  • Medical City Arlington

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Madhavi Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

